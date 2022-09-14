UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44,638.00

UNION Protocol Governance Token (UNN) traded down 8.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 14th. One UNION Protocol Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UNION Protocol Governance Token has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. UNION Protocol Governance Token has a market capitalization of $246,409.48 and approximately $44,638.00 worth of UNION Protocol Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.11 or 0.00532487 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.87 or 0.00817027 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00016297 BTC.

UNION Protocol Governance Token Coin Profile

UNION Protocol Governance Token launched on November 27th, 2020. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 615,060,532 coins. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/union-finance-updates-ideas. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official website is www.unn.finance. The Reddit community for UNION Protocol Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/UNNFinance. UNION Protocol Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @unnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNION Protocol Governance Token

According to CryptoCompare, “UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors.”

According to CryptoCompare, "UNION is a technology platform that combines bundled protection and a liquid secondary market with a multi-token model. DeFi participants manage their multi-layer risks across smart contracts and protocols in one scalable system. UNION decreases the barriers to entry for retail users and lays the foundation for institutional investors."

