Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104.34 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00030293 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $104.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peony (PNY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002481 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,208,113 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. Discord | GitHub | Reddit “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

