Uniswap (UNI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104.34 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Uniswap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.12 or 0.00030293 BTC on popular exchanges. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.66 billion and approximately $104.34 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Peony (PNY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Public Mint (MINT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- HiCoin (XHI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002481 BTC.
- ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000398 BTC.
- Zennies (ZENI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Belka (BELKA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Uniswap
Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,208,113 coins. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/Uniswap. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.
Uniswap Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.
