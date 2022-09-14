United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $27.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

X has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on United States Steel from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on United States Steel from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United States Steel has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.75.

NYSE:X opened at $22.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. United States Steel has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter worth about $351,087,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,969,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,015,000 after purchasing an additional 742,370 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $146,173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in United States Steel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,441,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,304,000 after purchasing an additional 424,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in United States Steel by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,309,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $124,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,980 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

