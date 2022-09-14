UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Sanders Capital LLC

Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,963,063 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,640 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 7.8% of Sanders Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sanders Capital LLC owned 0.74% of UnitedHealth Group worth $3,889,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Steph & Co. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,695 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 424 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNH. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.00. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

