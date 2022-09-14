UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,780 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $64,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.65.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 3.3 %

UNH stock opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $511.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.