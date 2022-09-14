UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Capital Group International Inc. CA

Capital Group International Inc. CA lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,257 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.0% of Capital Group International Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Capital Group International Inc. CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $85,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $21,365,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 99.0% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 25,802 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 86,437 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $44,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock valued at $75,086,185. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $513.96 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.00. The company has a market cap of $480.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

