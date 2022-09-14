Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Universal Robina Co. (OTCMKTS:UVRBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Universal Robina Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UVRBF opened at $2.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. Universal Robina has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $2.85.

About Universal Robina

Universal Robina Corporation operates as a branded food product company in the Philippines and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Consumer Foods, Agro-Industrial Products, and Commodity Food Products. The Branded Consumer Foods segment manufactures and distributes a range of salty snacks, chocolates, candies, biscuits, packed cakes, beverages, instant noodles, pasta, and bakery products, as well as ready-to-drink tea products.

