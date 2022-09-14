UniWorld Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. One UniWorld coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniWorld has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniWorld has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $90,873.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.97 or 0.00402514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00814817 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00164850 BTC.

UniWorld Profile

UNW uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2020. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. The official website for UniWorld is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @UniWorldio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UniWorld is medium.com/@uniworld.io.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “Unichain is a blockchain platform designed to handle transactions while preserving decentralization. It supports multi-chain, the root and central chain is Unichain which plays an important role to validate all side chain’s states and also link them together.UniWorld token (UNW) is the main token curriculum on Unichain, although each side chain can create its own token using smart contract curriculum in its chain, it is worth noting that UniWorld token is the valid token to all chains and is the medium to link the chain together.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniWorld should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniWorld using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

