Unslashed Finance (USF) Reaches Market Cap of $1.15 Million

Unslashed Finance (USF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Unslashed Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0478 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Unslashed Finance has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Unslashed Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $118.00 worth of Unslashed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 519.2% against the dollar and now trades at $605.16 or 0.03019283 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004990 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002390 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00827417 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020907 BTC.
About Unslashed Finance
Unslashed Finance’s total supply is 86,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,098,333 coins. Unslashed Finance’s official Twitter account is @UnslashedF.
