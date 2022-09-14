urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get urban-gro alerts:

urban-gro Stock Performance

NASDAQ UGRO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.72. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About urban-gro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in urban-gro during the 1st quarter worth $440,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in urban-gro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 650,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 40,634 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in urban-gro by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 182,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 28,143 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in urban-gro by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 34,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of urban-gro by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. 25.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for urban-gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for urban-gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.