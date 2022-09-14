urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Now Covered by Roth Capital

Equities research analysts at Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 96.08% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of urban-gro from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
NASDAQ UGRO opened at $3.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $6.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.55 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 2.72. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $14.83.
urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.
