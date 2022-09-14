USDEX (USDEX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $403,693.78

USDEX (USDEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One USDEX coin can currently be bought for $1.06 or 0.00005233 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, USDEX has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. USDEX has a market cap of $403,693.78 and approximately $50,847.00 worth of USDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,300.15 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00055786 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012374 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00065212 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00075364 BTC.

USDEX Coin Profile

USDEX is a coin.

USDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDEX is a stablecoin, a tokenized US dollar made available by innovator eToro. Like other stablecoins, USDEX bridges the gap between traditional fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies, taking the features of both and creating something new with the advantages of each. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

