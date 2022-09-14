USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,164.29 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00591035 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00258156 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00048074 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002087 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.
