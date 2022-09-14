USDX [Lighthouse] Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for $0.0197 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $74,164.29 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.17 or 0.00591035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.18 or 0.00258156 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00048074 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004758 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

