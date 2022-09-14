Utrust Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Utrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000552 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Utrust has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. Utrust has a market cap of $53.94 million and $1.79 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Utrust alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 221.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.

About Utrust

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 490,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust.

Utrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.