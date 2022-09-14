V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 277,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,630 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $15,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in shares of V.F. by 981.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $41.77 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.35. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $40.06 and a 1-year high of $78.91.

V.F. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wedbush decreased their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on V.F. from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on V.F. from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Insider Transactions at V.F.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,787,480.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.76 per share, with a total value of $268,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.