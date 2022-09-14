Vale (NYSE:VALE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on VALE. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Itau BBA Securities cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04. Vale has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 41.72%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 44.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 319.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 60.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 79,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 203,688,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,855,813,000 after purchasing an additional 16,114,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 94.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,211 shares in the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

