Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $15.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Vale Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $13.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Vale has a twelve month low of $11.16 and a twelve month high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.67 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Vale will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 105.9% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

