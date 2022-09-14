Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Capital International Sarl

Capital International Sarl trimmed its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,906,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71,832 shares during the period. Vale accounts for 1.9% of Capital International Sarl’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital International Sarl’s holdings in Vale were worth $38,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Vale by 105.9% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Vale by 1,566.7% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Vale during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vale by 18,750.0% during the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Price Performance

VALE stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.04.

Vale Cuts Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Vale had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3907 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 21.9%. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on VALE. Itaú Unibanco cut shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.