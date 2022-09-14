Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $2,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 8.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Valero Energy by 26.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 379,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,541,000 after acquiring an additional 79,822 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 78,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLO shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:VLO opened at $111.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.68.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Featured Stories

