Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Receives $14.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,869,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,374,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,936,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 11.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,600,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,425,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,696 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,628,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 1,048.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,043,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after acquiring an additional 952,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 3.8 %

VLY opened at $11.68 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.43.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.49 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.56%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Articles

