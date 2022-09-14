Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vallourec Price Performance

Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.

Get Vallourec alerts:

About Vallourec

(Get Rating)

Read More

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.