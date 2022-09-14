Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Short Interest Update

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,700 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the August 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Vallourec Price Performance
Shares of VLOUF stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.38.
About Vallourec
