Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Acquires 29,700 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 611.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,557 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Starbucks from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.15.

SBUX stock opened at $87.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.41. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

