Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 68,510 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,510 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.2% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $30,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $99.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.98 and a 200 day moving average of $103.42. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

