Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Buys 9,861 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,300 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.3% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $12,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,300,973,944.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,233,401.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

WMT opened at $135.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.44 and its 200 day moving average is $136.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

