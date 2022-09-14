Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $9,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 201.9% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.67 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

