Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $13.18 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 38,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $2,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

