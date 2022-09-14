Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $14.03 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 102.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,527 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,427 shares during the quarter. Darden Restaurants accounts for about 1.5% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $14,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $40,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $66,356.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.00 per share, with a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 3.8 %

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $136.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $161.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.29.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $128.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.30. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.96 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

