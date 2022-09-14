Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Has $5.39 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,746 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $130.99 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $326.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.39.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

