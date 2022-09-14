Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,671 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. 3M accounts for 1.6% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $15,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of 3M by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 209,148 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,151,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,832 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,569,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 47,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,399,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock opened at $120.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.46. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $115.98 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.43.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total value of $5,267,813.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock worth $6,644,865. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

