Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,229 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,229 shares during the quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management lifted its position in PayPal by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 1,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $95.01 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $285.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.40.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

