Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC Sells 24,679 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,679 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $10,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,651,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,146,000 after buying an additional 714,029 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,672,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,552,000 after buying an additional 47,436 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,458,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,182,000 after purchasing an additional 225,163 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11,529.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,989,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 2,471,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,196 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.09.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.