Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Penobscot Wealth Management

Penobscot Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 426,966 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 18.4% of Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Penobscot Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $20,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $40.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

