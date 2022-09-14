Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Toroso Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,551,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,364 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.5% of Toroso Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.15% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $117,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 379.3% during the first quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 167,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,643,000. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 461,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,300,000 after buying an additional 157,908 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $52.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

