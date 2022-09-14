Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Cape ANN Savings Bank

Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares during the period. Yale University lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% during the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after buying an additional 2,175,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $52.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.90.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

