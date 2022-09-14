Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 75.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,219,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,395,701 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $471,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,179,815,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 22,717,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,979,000 after buying an additional 5,912,598 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,129,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,048,000 after buying an additional 3,945,873 shares in the last quarter. Yale University boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Yale University now owns 10,971,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,109,000 after buying an additional 3,637,900 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 326.4% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,841,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,075 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.57 and a 12-month high of $52.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

