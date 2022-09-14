Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 0.3% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

VGT opened at $341.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $359.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $313.66 and a one year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

