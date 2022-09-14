Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 40686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGLT. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

