Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.90

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.90 and last traded at $65.92, with a volume of 40686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.50.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.80.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund (VGLT)
- Is Five Below Trying to Punch Too High?
- These 3 Reports Will Tell Us Much About the Current Economy
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.