Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Toroso Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 927,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,457 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Toroso Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Toroso Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $211,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $197.77 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $202.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

