Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Bought by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $10,528,000.

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $164.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.94. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.60 and a 1-year high of $169.55.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

