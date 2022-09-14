Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last Week

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. Vanilla Network has a total market cap of $686,296.62 and approximately $2,021.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00006066 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.2% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.01580830 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.88 or 0.00831619 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021008 BTC.
About Vanilla Network
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
