Vanilla (VNL) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Vanilla (VNL) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, Vanilla has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. Vanilla has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $17,169.00 worth of Vanilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000682 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00094341 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00030522 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00070217 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00022106 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001492 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00031600 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.
Vanilla Coin Profile
Vanilla (CRYPTO:VNL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Whirlpool hashing algorithm. Vanilla’s total supply is 13,362,873 coins. Vanilla’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Vanilla
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla using one of the exchanges listed above.
