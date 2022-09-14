VAULT (VAULT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $87,700.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 46.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VAULT alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.

About VAULT

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VAULT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VAULT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.