VAULT (VAULT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00

VAULT (VAULT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One VAULT coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. VAULT has a market cap of $87,700.41 and approximately $1.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded down 46.9% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 259.2% against the dollar and now trades at $351.25 or 0.01730136 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004925 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00817674 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00020642 BTC.
About VAULT
VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 617,034 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here.
VAULT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for VAULT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VAULT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.