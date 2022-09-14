VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Shares Acquired by GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) by 117.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,701 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.37% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $492,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VTIQ opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $9.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.82.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on the industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries.

