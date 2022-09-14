Veil (VEIL) Trading 145.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Veil (VEIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. Veil has a total market cap of $376,133.42 and $1,013.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Veil has traded 145.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00288678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00137239 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00050307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005339 BTC.

EverGrow (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001542 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veil

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

