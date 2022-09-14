Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $101.20 Million

Velas (VLX) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for $0.0430 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a market cap of $101.20 million and $1.34 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Velas has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00094246 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00068217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001509 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00032187 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000291 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Velas’ total supply is 2,350,731,372 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

