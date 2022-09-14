Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as high as $39.01 and last traded at $35.63, with a volume of 91837 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on VTYX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

