Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $38.11, but opened at $38.98. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences shares last traded at $36.78, with a volume of 3,583 shares traded.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTYX. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,083,000. venBio Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $99,529,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $74,736,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $2,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates for inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead product candidate is VTX958, a tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor that is in phase I clinical trials for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases, such as psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, and lupus.

