Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Vera Bradley Trading Down 4.5 %

VRA opened at $3.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day moving average is $5.68. Vera Bradley has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $106.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.79.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vera Bradley had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $130.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Vera Bradley

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRA. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vera Bradley during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in Vera Bradley by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,369 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth about $158,000. Institutional investors own 64.77% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.