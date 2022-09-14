VeraOne (VRO) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $9.36 Million

VeraOne (VRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last week, VeraOne has traded up 4.7% against the dollar. VeraOne has a total market capitalization of $9.36 million and approximately $19,556.00 worth of VeraOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeraOne coin can now be bought for $54.21 or 0.00268034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00258223 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00820390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00016297 BTC.

VeraOne Profile

VeraOne’s genesis date was December 9th, 2019. VeraOne’s total supply is 17,266,363,250,115 coins and its circulating supply is 172,664 coins. VeraOne’s official Twitter account is @VROstablecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. VeraOne’s official website is veraone.io/en/home.

Buying and Selling VeraOne

According to CryptoCompare, “VeraOne is an ERC20 token based exclusively on gold. VeraOne’s primary aim is to offer a stablecoin which provides a robust, reliable alternative to existing options which rely heavily on classic currencies (like the dollar) or on tangible assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeraOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeraOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeraOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

