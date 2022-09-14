Verasity (VRA) Reaches One Day Volume of $5.51 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Verasity has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $45.43 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

