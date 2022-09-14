Verge (XVG) Price Hits $0.0033 on Major Exchanges

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 14th. In the last seven days, Verge has traded up 8.8% against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $55.18 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,511,721,988 coins. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

